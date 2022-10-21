MLS Galaxy LAFC Soccer

Associated Press

Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango kneels after scoring against the LA Galaxy during the second half of an MLS playoff soccer match, Thursday, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles FC won 3-2.

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

LOS ANGELES — Cristian "Chicho" Arango was able to keep Los Angeles Football Club's dream of a first MLS championship alive and end rival LA Galaxy's season in one shot.

Arango scored on a rebound in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as LAFC advanced to the Western Conference final in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over the Galaxy in the latest dramatic edition of the rivalry known as El Trafico.

