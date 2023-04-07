NASCAR Austin Auto Racing

Associated Press

Co-owner Denny Hamlin speaks about his team winning a NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, in Austin, Texas.

 

 Stephen Spillman

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Denny Hamlin’s penalties for hitting Ross Chastain from behind at Phoenix last month will stand, according to a decision Thursday by a NASCAR appeals panel.

Hamlin was fined $50,000 and docked 25 points after he acknowledged on his weekly podcast he intentionally wrecked Chastain on the last lap of the Phoenix race.

