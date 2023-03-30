NASCAR Austin Auto Racing

Associated Press

William Byron greets fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, in Austin, Texas.

 

 Stephen Spillman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A NASCAR appeals panel rescinded the hefty points penalties levied against Hendrick Motorsports drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron and Kyle Larson for an illegally modified part on their Chevrolets discovered earlier this month.

It was only a partial victory for Hendrick Motorsports, though: although the three-person panel restored 100 points to each of the three drivers following Wednesday’s hearing, it upheld fines and suspensions for four Hendrick crew chiefs.

