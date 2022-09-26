Florida Tennessee Football

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown against Florida on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 38-33 and moved up to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Tennessee and North Carolina State broke into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, and Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years.

Georgia remained No. 1 and received 55 of 63 first-place votes in the Top 25, presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Alabama (four first-place votes), No. 3 Ohio State (four first-place votes), No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson all held their places.

