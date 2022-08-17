BMW Player Meeting Golf

Associated Press

Tiger Woods stands near the 11th hole during the first round of the British Open on the Old Course, July 14, at St. Andrews, Scotland. Woods was scheduled to go to Wilmington Country Club on Tuesday for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, according to two people aware of the plans at the BMW Championship.

 Alastair Grant

WILMINGTON, Del. — The PGA Tour is in Delaware for the first time and the buzz still surrounded Tiger Woods, even if he didn’t have clubs and wasn’t even at the golf course.

Woods flew to Wilmington on Tuesday for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, according to two people aware of the plans at the BMW Championship.

