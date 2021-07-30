LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards for three players and the rights to first-round pick Isaiah Jackson.
According to two people with knowledge of the deal, the Lakers are trading Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to Washington for Westbrook, who is a Los Angeles native and helped lead UCLA to a pair of Final Four appearances. The Lakers had the 22nd overall pick in Thursday's draft and selected Jackson, a 6-foot-11 forward from Kentucky.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be officially announced until Aug. 6, when the salary cap becomes official and teams can also begin making moves for the upcoming season. The Lakers will also receive second-round picks from the Wizards in 2024 and '28.
The Wizards also aren't holding on to Jackson. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that Jackson’s rights were traded by the Lakers to the Indiana Pacers via the Wizards a couple picks later.
This is the second time in three years that the Lakers have made a significant offseason trade. They acquired Anthony Davis from New Orleans in 2019 for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks.
Westbrook is the league's career leader in triple-doubles with 184 and gives the Lakers another playmaker to pair with All-Stars LeBron James and Davis. Los Angeles won the NBA title in 2020 but struggled during the second half of this season when James and Davis were both out of the lineup due to injuries.
Even though the trade isn't official for another week, Westbrook took to Twitter to thank Wizards fans, with one of his tweets ending “I will forever be grateful and appreciative of my experience with the organization. Thank you!”
The Lakers fell to the seventh seed in the Western Conference and beat Golden State in the play-in game to make the playoffs before they were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in six games. Davis missed 30 regular-season games due to leg injuries and then the final 2½ games against Phoenix with knee and groin ailments. James was out for 26 games in the regular season with a high right ankle sprain.
Dennis Schroder played the point last season, and averaged 15.4 points, but he turned down an extension during the regular season to test free agency.
The 32-year old Westbrook was drafted by Oklahoma City in 2008 and spent his first 11 seasons with the Thunder. He was traded to Houston in 2019 and then dealt to Washington last season.
In his lone season with the Wizards, he averaged a triple-double (22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists) for the fourth time in his 13-year career. He had 38 triple-doubles in 65 regular-season games as Washington made the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
While the Lakers get their point guard, the Wizards get three solid contributors. Kuzma, a 26-year-old forward, has 146 regular-season starts over four seasons and averaged 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds last season. Harrell, a 27-year-old center who will be going into his seventh season, averaged 18.7 points and 33.1 minutes per game in 68 starts in 2018-19, which was the season before Davis joined the Lakers.
Caldwell-Pope, a 28-year-old guard, gives the Wizards a perimeter shooter. He converted on 41.3% of his 3-point attempts last season.
Jackson averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for Kentucky in his lone collegiate season. Most scouts consider him to be an excellent defender because of his skills near the basket.
NFLPA President criticizes league on vaccine wristbands
CLEVELAND — Browns center and NFLPA President JC Tretter feels the NFL is trying to shame players by urging teams to require vaccinated and unvaccinated players to wear different colored wristbands.
He called the idea “nonsensical.”
Tretter, who took office last year as the COVID-19 pandemic was in its early stages, said Thursday he’s thankful the Browns didn’t adopt the wristband policy and he blasted the league for some other measures.
Tretter said it’s easy to identify who isn’t vaccinated because those choosing not to get the shots are required masks and follow other protocols.
“They say they need a differentiator between unvaccinated and vaccinated players, we already have a differentiator,” Tretter said. “The unvaccinated players need to wear masks. No other sports leagues use any sort of scarlet marking or helmet decal or wristband because they know it’s not necessary and the teams know who’s vaccinated and not vaccinated.”
Tretter feels the league wanted to guilt players into getting the vaccine.
“So what it really comes down to is the NFL wanted to put a policy in place to try to shame unvaccinated players publicly about their status and make that known to everybody on the field, and that shouldn’t be the case because it’s unnecessary,” he said. “We all know who’s vaccinated, who’s not and it doesn’t need to be a scarlet marking on peoples’ helmets or wrists.”
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the team decided against the wristbands, which are being worn at some other training camps.
“We’re not dividing the team over this issue,” Stefanski said.
Canadian MLS teams get exemption to host matches
NEW YORK — The three Canadian teams in Major League Soccer are back in Canada for good, the league announced Thursday.
The Public Health Agency of Canada and Minister of Immigration have approved a National Interest Exemption that allows all MLS players to participate in cross-border matches subject to stringent health and safety protocols.
Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver had played all their home matches in the United States until recently because of pandemic-related border restrictions. Montreal and Toronto returned to their home venues earlier this month. Vancouver, which has played at the home of Real Salt Lake, is scheduled to have its first home match on Aug. 21 against LAFC.
Under the exemption, all players and staff are required to undergo COVID-19 testing before they enter Canada, regardless of vaccination status. Those who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will be required to observe a modified quarantine.
The league said 96% of its players, coaches and support staff are fully vaccinated.
Italy wins rematch with US in men’s Olympic water polo
TOKYO — Francesco Di Fulvio and Italy won the 2019 world championship in men’s water polo, establishing themselves as gold medal contenders for the Olympics. Then the coronavirus pandemic arrived.
A year after the Games were supposed to occur, Di Fulvio sees a wide-open competition in Tokyo.
“We are the same team. We do the same play, the same game,” he said. “But now, in Tokyo 2020, maybe, here can win, in my opinion, six, seven teams. They improve their game. We did the same. So I think there will be nice games.”
Italy played one of those nice games Thursday against the United States, rallying for a dramatic 12-11 victory. Di Fulvio scored five times as the Italians jumped over the Americans in Group A with five points after playing to a 6-6 draw against Greece on Tuesday.
Five years after Serbia won gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics as the reigning world champion, there is no superpower towering over the 12-country field in Tokyo. Just a ton of possibilities.
Straka leads Olympic golf on day of low scoring, surprises
KAWAGOE, Japan — Rikuya Hoshino did not have the first tee to himself Thursday for the start of Olympic golf.
The grandstand behind him, normally empty like at so many other venues at the spectator-less Games, was filled with volunteers in their Tokyo2020 shirts wanting to see the 25-year-old from Japan with the honor of hitting the first shot in the pandemic-delayed Olympics.
The other two players with him in the first group, Sepp Straka of Austria and Thomas Pieters of Belgium, took it from there.
Straka picked a good day to be dialed in with his irons in soft and still conditions. He made four birdies in his last six holes for an 8-under 63 to tie an Olympic record — not all that historical considering golf returned only in 2016 — for a one-shot lead over Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand.
Pieters, who finished one spot out of a bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro five years ago, was sick Wednesday and saw the front nine at Kasumigaseki Country Club only during practice rounds. He shot 30 on the back nine for a 65.
US pole vaulter’s positive test sends Aussies into isolation
TOKYO — The fragile nature of an Olympics during the pandemic came into sharp focus Thursday when the entire Australian track team spent time in a brief quarantine after American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks pulled out of the Tokyo Games because of a positive COVID-19 test.
The news about Kendricks — a two-time world champion and the American record holder — deprived the meet of one of its high-profile athletes, then rippled across the sport, which was scheduled to open less than 24 hours after the announcement.
He was one of dozens of athletes on the training track this week, and Australia announced it had put its entire 54-person team (41 athletes and 13 officials) in isolation and subjected it to testing after three athletes reported having casual contact with Kendricks.
A few hours after that, the Australian Olympic Committee announced the trio had tested negative and all but those three had been cleared to return to normal activities.
The three athletes remained in isolation, allowed to resume practice under strict distancing protocols. Australia said everyone was expected to be able to compete.
“Once again, abundant caution and our strict protocols continue to keep the team safe,” Australian team leader Ian Chesterman said. “We want every Australian athlete to be in a position to have their Olympic moment. We will continue to be vigilant.”
Shortly after Kendricks’ positive test was announced, another pole vaulter, Germán Chiaraviglio of Argentina, said he, too, was out because of a positive test.
Sponsors praise Simone Biles after withdrawal
Simone Biles’ sponsors, including Athleta and Visa, are lauding her decision to put her mental health first and withdraw from the gymnastics team competition during the Olympics.
It’s the latest example of sponsors praising athletes who are increasingly open about mental health issues. Tennis star Naomi Osaka found widespread support when she withdrew from the French Open earlier this year.
Biles could still compete in other gymnastic events during the Olympics. She also has a solid history of gymnastic accomplishments, including four gold medals and a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics. She has earned five more all-around titles in world championships since 2013. That earns the 24-year-old a lasting athletic legacy that sponsors can capitalize on.
“We are past the time when athletes like Simone are valued simply for their athletic prowess,” said Jim Andrews, founder of A-Mark Partnership Strategies. “She has earned a place in gymnastics history, and has proven herself to be an amazing spokesperson and influencer who has much to offer brands even without competing and eventually in retirement.”
Biles split with longtime sponsor Nike in April to sign with Athleta, the athletic clothing arm of Gap. Biles’ deal with Athleta also includes sponsorship of the Gold Over America victory tour later this year, which will star her as well as other USA Gymnastics team members.
At the time, Biles said she signed with Athleta over Nike because she wanted to be aligned with a brand more reflective of her values.
Baseball organizer ran out of balls at Olympic qualifying
YOKOHAMA, Japan — Baseball’s world governing body ran out of baseballs during the Americas qualifying tournament, causing teams to switch to a different model.
“We used the WBSC balls, which are slightly smaller and a little softer. It didn’t seem like they flew as well,” St. Louis Cardinals minor league pitcher Matthew Liberatore said. “Then about halfway through the event we ran out and switched.”
World Baseball Softball Confederation spokesman Richard Baker said more balls were needed than anticipated because of COVID-19 and wet weather. When the WSBC balls ran out, minor league balls were used, he said.
“It was a tough adjustment because we spent a week-and-a-half doing nothing but throwing these balls and trying to get used to them,” Liberatore said, “and then halfway through the event, they’re like, hey, we’re out of baseballs. You’ve got to use a different ball now.”
The 16-game, eight-nation tournament was played from May 31 to June 5 in Port St. Lucie and West Palm Beach, Florida.
“Just a different feel,” Liberatore said. “Minor league or major league baseballs felt slightly bigger and harder. The seams were a little bit smaller than the WBSC ball. But it’s been what we’ve been throwing with all year, so it wasn’t a crazy adjustment.”
Liberatore, a 21-year-old left-hander, was 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA in two starts during qualifying. He is 4-5 with a 5.21 ERA in 11 starts and one relief appearance at Triple-A Memphis and was selected for the All-Star Futures Game.
British boxer Conor Benn tests positive, title bout scrapped
LONDON — Conor Benn’s WBA continental welterweight title defense against Adrian Granados was called off Thursday after the British boxer tested positive for COVID-19.
Benn’s bout against the 31-year-old Chicago native was set to headline the card on Saturday night in Essex.
The 24-year-old Benn (18-0) said it “breaks my heart” to tell fans he tested positive and can’t fight.
“I have made sure during this camp that we have taken the correct precautions and abided by the highest health and safety measures to avoid this unfortunate circumstance but with the virus still being extremely active this is out of my control,” Benn wrote on Instagram.
Promoter Eddie Hearn said Benn “feels well” and that the fight will be rescheduled.
Benn last fought on April 10 when he knocked out Samuel Vargas in 80 seconds in London.
“It’s imperative that I get back to full health, isolate and stay safe during this period as I aim to be competing again in the very near future,” Benn said.
Benn also offered his “sincerest apologies to everyone who worked hard to put this event together and Adrian who recently flew over to the UK to put on a good fight.”
Blue Jays get closer Brad Hand from selling Nationals
PHILADELPHIA — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired closer Brad Hand from Washington on Thursday, getting some bullpen help from a skidding Nationals team that has turned into a trade-deadline seller.
The 31-year-old Hand is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 21 saves in 26 opportunities for the Nationals, who entered Thursday’s doubleheader at Philadelphia eight games under .500 and in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined four players. Washington is 6-16 in July.
The Blue Jays sent catcher Riley Adams to Washington.
Toronto entered Thursday at 50-48, good for fourth place in the tough AL East, but the Blue Jays are 4 1/2 games back of the second AL wild card as they prepare to begin their first true homestand of the season on Friday. Toronto had played home games in Dunedin, Florida, and Buffalo, New York, this season because of pandemic-related travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada.
Hand signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with Washington in the offseason. Before that, he spent parts of three seasons with Cleveland, where he had 58 saves. The 11-year veteran has also pitched in the majors for Miami and San Diego.
Brewers add All-Star 3B Escobar in trade with Diamondbacks
PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday for two prospects.
The 32-year-old Escobar made his first All-Star game this season and is batting .246 with 22 homers. The switch-hitter should be a valuable and versatile piece for the first-place Brewers, who are trying to lock down the NL Central.
“We’re talking about a very accomplished switch-hitter,” said David Stearns, Milwaukee’s president of baseball operations. “He’s got tremendous positional versatility, can play all over the field, infield and outfield.
“He gives us a lot of options, and one of the things that we are trying to accomplish prior to the (trade deadline) is preparing ourselves for the unknown of what could happen over the next two months.”
Milwaukee could use some extra pop in the lineup, especially in the coming weeks. Star outfielder Christian Yelich recently went on the COVID-19 injured list and is expected to miss at least another week.
Escobar said it was tough to leave Arizona, where he had career highs with 35 homers and 118 RBIs in 2019, but it was exciting to have an opportunity to be in the postseason hunt.
White flag: Indians trade 2B Hernandez to 1st-place Sox
CLEVELAND — The Indians probably can’t catch the Chicago White Sox, so they’re helping their AL Central rival.
Cleveland traded second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the first-place White Sox on Thursday for minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington — a move that signals the Indians are conceding the division.
“We made the trade that we felt made the most sense for us and this is the direction we went,” Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said. “Just as we tried to be realistic in assessing where we are, we’re going to continue to do our best to win as many games as possible.
“But the reality is the White Sox are a number of games in front of us and we’re intent on improving. If they didn’t acquire Cesar, we were pretty confident they were going to acquire another talented player from another team.”
The White Sox, who lead the Indians by 8 1/2 games and open a series with them Friday, have been in the market for a second baseman since starter Nick Madrigal suffered a season-ending hamstring tear on June 10.
The intra-division swap created an oddity. With the Indians playing this weekend in Chicago, the team agreed to transport Hernandez’s gear before they’ll face him for the first time.
“We’ve done a lot of unique trades and had some interesting circumstances around them,” Antonetti said. “But I don’t think we’ve had that one before.”
In Hernandez, Chicago is getting a Gold Glove defender who can bat leadoff and drive in runs for manager Tony La Russa. The 31-year-old Hernandez is hitting .231 in his second season with the Indians with a career-high 18 home runs and 47 RBIs in 96 games.
Jets give rookie QB Zach Wilson 4-year, $35.15 million deal
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Breathe easy, Jets fans. Zach Wilson is officially signed and ready to throw.
After missing the first two practices of training camp, the rookie quarterback arrived at the team’s facility Thursday afternoon and inked his fully guaranteed four-year, $35.15 million rookie contract.
The deal for Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in April, includes a signing bonus of $22.9 million, and has a fifth-year team option.
New York posted a picture on Twitter of a smiling Wilson signing his deal, with the words “Let the fun begin” accompanying it. Wilson also sent a video message to fans — who’ll be in attendance at practice Saturday — through the Jets’ Twitter page.
“What’s up, guys?” Wilson said. “I’m excited to get to work. I’m excited to see you guys out on Saturday. We’re going to have a good time. We’re going to get after it and we’re just going to keep getting better every single day.”
Offset language in the contract was among the issues that caused a hang-up. That practice, shared by most NFL teams, provides clubs with financial protection if they release the player before the end of a contract. The payout timing of Wilson’s signing bonus was another sticking point.
NFL Network and ESPN reported the sides compromised with Wilson receiving his entire signing bonus within 15 days — instead of after this season — and the team keeping its offset language in the contract.
Wilson was the last of this year’s first-rounders to get his deal after San Francisco signed quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick, on Wednesday.
New York coach Robert Saleh didn’t seem overly concerned about Wilson’s deal still not being done two practices into training camp.
NBA’s Jaxson Hayes arrested in Los Angeles police struggle
LOS ANGELES — New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested in Los Angeles after a struggle with officers who responded to a report of a domestic dispute and used a Taser before handcuffing him, authorities said Thursday.
The 21-year-old player was booked into jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, and a woman declined to cooperate with the investigation into the domestic dispute call early Wednesday, a Los Angeles Police Department statement said.
Hayes, 6-foot-11 and 220 pounds, was treated for unspecified injuries from the struggle before going to jail, police said. He was released on bond that day, online jail records show. An officer also was treated for an unspecified injury and then released from a hospital.
It was not immediately known if Hayes has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
Police said officers found Hayes in the front yard of a home at about 2:50 a.m. The officers said they needed to speak with the victim and asked Hayes to remain outside while they did.
The department said police body-worn cameras recorded Hayes repeatedly trying to get into the residence as officers blocked him and ordered him to stay outside.
The officers requested backup and tried to place Hayes’ hands behind his back but he broke free and pushed an officer into a wall, police said.
Packers GM says they added Cobb because Rodgers wanted him
Randall Cobb can thank MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers for triggering the veteran receiver’s return to the Green Bay Packers.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was straightforward Thursday in saying that the team acquired Cobb from the Houston Texans for an undisclosed draft pick because Rodgers wanted him. The Packers have added both Cobb and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly since opening training camp Wednesday.
“Obviously without Aaron, I don’t think we would probably be pursuing that, but he’s still a really good player,” Gutekunst said of Cobb. “Seeing him last night just kind of reminded me of what kind of impact he’ll have in our locker room for our football team. This is a very important thing for Aaron, and that’s why we did it.”
Gutekunst added that the move probably wouldn’t have been possible “without Aaron adjusting his contract and kicking some money out.”
Even as he said this, Gutekunst noted that he isn’t relinquishing control over any personnel decisions. Gutekunst said Rodgers always has been part of those conversations and the difference this year is in how they incorporate his input.
Rodgers joined the Packers for training camp this week after skipping the team’s organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. He noted Wednesday he’d like more input in the team’s decision-making process.
Cobb, who turns 31 on Aug. 22, played alongside Rodgers for eight seasons in Green Bay and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2014. He caught just 38 passes for 441 yards last year and missed six games with a toe injury.
Saad to Blues, Perry to Lightning: Recent champs add winners
The St. Louis Blues inked Brandon Saad to a five-year contract and the Tampa Bay Lightning signed Corey Perry for two years Thursday as the two recent Stanley Cup champions brought in more winning experience on the second day of free agency.
The 28-year-old Saad spent last season with Colorado, putting up 24 points during the regular season and scoring seven goals in 10 playoff games. The winger counts $4.5 million against the salary cap on his new $22.5 million deal signed Thursday. Saad won the Cup with Chicago in 2013 and 2015 and is heading to his fifth NHL organization.
Perry signed a $2 million, two-year deal with Tampa Bay that counts $1 million against the salary cap annual. General manager Julien BriseBois expected to be done making moves Wednesday but said, “If something falls onto our lap that makes sense and improves our team and we can find a way to squeeze it in, we’re certainly open to exploring that.”
This certainly qualifies.
The 36-year-old Perry, who won the Cup with Anaheim in 2007, is joining the Lightning after losing to them in the final each of the past two seasons. Perry was with Dallas in 2020 and Montreal this past season.
He brings more grit to the Lightning, who lost forward Barclay Goodrow and Blake Coleman and defenseman David Savard in free agency and center Yanni Gourde in the expansion draft. BriseBois showed in signing free agents Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Zach Bogosian the desire to replenish some of that lost toughness.
Jordan Smith takes 2-shot lead at World Invitational
GALGORM, Northern Ireland — Jordan Smith made seven birdies on his back nine to shoot an 8-under 62 and take a two-shot lead after the first round of the World Invitational.
Smith birdied his opening hole and followed it with eight pars before his run of birdies. Germany’s Matthias Schmid and Scotland’s David Drysdale were tied for second.
“Just everything came together really,” Smith said. I’ve been struggling with my iron play recently, but that and my wedge game and my putting were really, really good today. I’m not going to lie.”
The World Invitational, which is sanctioned by the European Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, sees men’s and women’s tournaments taking place simultaneously.
Players will complete 18 holes at Galgorm Castle and 18 at Massereene Golf Club before a halfway cut is made in each tournament, with a further cut after 54 holes to the top 30 players and ties.
In the women’s event, Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh carded a 7-under 66 to share the lead with American Jennifer Kupcho and South Korea’s Chella Choi. England’s Charley Hull and Georgia Hall were two shots off the pace.
Libyan indoor soccer player dies in malaria outbreak in team
CAIRO — A malaria outbreak among Libya’s national indoor soccer team has claimed the life of one player while several others have been sickened following the team’s participation in the African Minifootball Cup in Nigeria, Libya’s sports ministry and its minifootball federation said.
According to a statement by the ministry on Wednesday, Ayman al-Naqrish, 24, died in a hospital in Tunisia, where he was transferred after his condition deteriorated.
A medical official who accompanied the team to the tournament in Nigeria earlier this month said that 15 other players were infected, including five who remain in serious condition. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.