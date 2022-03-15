General manager Tom Telesco has continued the Los Angeles Chargers’ aggressive makeover of their defense by agreeing to terms with three players.
The Chargers reached deals Monday with cornerback J.C. Jackson and defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson.
People familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press that Jackson’s five-year contract will be worth $82.5 million, including $40 million guaranteed, while Joseph-Day’s is for three years and worth $24 million ($15 million guaranteed). Jackson’s deal is for two years and could top out at $14 million if incentives are reached.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals can’t become official until Wednesday.
Los Angeles, 9-8 last season, got off to a 4-1 start but missed the playoffs for the third straight season, winning back-to-back games only once after Week 5 and losing three of its final four games.
A big reason for the woes down the stretch was a defense that ranked 23rd overall but was even worse in key areas. The Chargers allowed 269 points in the second half and overtime, tied with the 2015 New Orleans Saints for most since 1991. Offenses converted 49.5% of their third-down opportunities, the third-highest rate since 1991.
The run defense, ranked 30th, gave up 138.9 yards per game, the worst by a Chargers defense since 2003.
The Chargers had already made a splash last Thursday when they agreed to acquire edge rusher Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears for two draft picks. Coach Brandon Staley is hoping Jackson can have the same type of impact that Jalen Ramsey did when Staley coordinated the Rams’ league-best defense in 2020.
Jackson became one of the top available free agents after the New England Patriots did not apply the franchise tag to him last week. The 26-year old cornerback earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season, leading the league with 23 passes defensed, and was second with eight interceptions. He has 25 picks over the past four seasons, most in the league.
Jackson joins safety Derwin James in the secondary and upgrades a cornerback position that struggled last season. Michael Davis was inconsistent in coverage and Asante Samuel Jr., a rookie, dealt with injuries late in the year.
Jackson also comes to the AFC West, which figures to have the league’s deepest collection of quarterbacks. The Chargers have Justin Herbert, but they will have to go against Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Denver’s Russell Wilson and Las Vegas’ Derrick Carr.
“You’re in five defensive backs 65% or more, so corner is definitely going to be something that we’re looking at,” Staley said during the recent NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. “We’re always going to be looking at it as long as I’m the head coach. You’re aware of these receivers that we have to defend.”
Joseph-Day is familiar with Staley’s scheme after playing for the Rams in 2020. He missed most of last season after tearing a pectoral muscle in late October, but returned to play in the Super Bowl. He excelled against the run in 2020 and is expected to likely take over for Linval Joseph, who is a free agent after two seasons.
Johnson had 72 tackles and 3½ sacks last season, starting all 17 games for the New York Giants. He was drafted by Tennessee in the second round in 2016 and used mainly as a rotational defensive tackle on running plays.
Champion Rams re-sign LT Noteboom, C Allen to 3-year deals
Offensive linemen Joseph Noteboom and Brian Allen have agreed to three-year deals to stay with the Los Angeles Rams.
Noteboom got a $40 million deal with $25 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $47.5 million through playing time incentives, according to his agent, Bill Johnson.
The Super Bowl champions announced the deal early Monday with Noteboom, who was headed toward free agency after four seasons spent largely as left tackle Andrew Whitworth’s backup in Los Angeles. A few hours later, the Rams locked up fellow 2018 draft pick Allen, who made a remarkable comeback as the Rams’ starting center last season after not getting on the field in 2020.
Los Angeles also re-signed versatile backup offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, who started games at center and left guard last season. Shelton got a two-year deal.
Noteboom is nearly certain to be the Rams’ starting left tackle next season if Whitworth retires as expected. The 40-year-old Whitworth has all but said he won’t return after winning his first league title last month and being selected as the league’s Walter Payton Man of the Year in an impressive culmination of his 16-year career.
Noteboom missed the NFC championship game and the Super Bowl last month because of a chest injury from the Rams’ playoff victory over Tampa Bay, but he has filled in solidly for an injured Whitworth whenever called upon over the past four years with the Rams.
With Allen’s return alongside Noteboom, only starting right guard Austin Corbett remains unsigned among the Rams’ key offensive linemen. Corbett has attracted interest from several teams after he resurrected his career in Los Angeles when Cleveland cast off its former 33rd overall pick.
Shelton is a possible replacement if Corbett leaves. The Los Angeles-area native has become a dependable player on the interior line since being cut by two teams and then joining the Rams for the 2019 season.
Allen, a fourth-round pick in 2018, became the Rams’ starting center as a second-year pro in 2019, but Austin Blythe took his job after Allen was injured midway through the season.
Allen didn’t play a down for the Rams in 2020 while sitting behind Blythe, but he improbably reclaimed the job last summer after Blythe signed with Kansas City. Allen had a largely outstanding season during the Rams’ title run, starting 16 regular-season games and all four playoff games while earning recognition as a Pro Bowl alternate.
Noteboom started two games at left guard and seven more at left tackle in the 2020 season after Whitworth went down with a knee injury, and he started two games in Whitworth’s place last season. Noteboom also played as an extra blocker in heavy run formations for the Rams down the stretch of their championship season.
Noteboom was the Rams’ starting left guard in 2019 before a knee injury ended his season after six games. He was a third-round pick out of TCU by the Rams in 2018, while Allen was a fourth-round pick out of Michigan State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.