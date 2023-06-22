The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade center Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics, a person with knowledge of the deal said Wednesday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced. The trade comes with Porzingis accepting his player option for next season.

