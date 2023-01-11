Twins Correa Baseball

Associated Press

The Twins’ Carlos Correa reversed course for a second time, agreeing Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him in  Minnesota after failing to complete agreements with the Mets and Giants.

 

 Abbie Parr

Carlos Correa has reversed course again, bringing him back to where he started in the most convoluted free-agent negotiation in baseball history.

Correa agreed Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

