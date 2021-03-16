COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers are taking a huge step toward upgrading their offensive line, agreeing to terms on a five-year contract with All-Pro center Corey Linsley, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
NFL Network reported Linsley will become the highest-paid center in the league at $62.5 million.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams can’t announce free agent deals until the NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday. Monday began the two-day “legal tampering” period when teams could reach out and start negotiating with unrestricted free agents.
The Chargers were also able to retain one of their own, re-signing cornerback Michael Davis for three years. The team officially announced the move Monday afternoon.
Linsley is expected to upgrade a Chargers offensive line that was one of the worst in the league last season. Los Angeles allowed the fourth-most hurries, putting Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert under heavy pressure. Linsley allowed a league-low four pressures last season among centers who played 13 or more games, while LA’s Dan Feeney was tied for the most at 33.
Linsley, who spent the past seven seasons with Green Bay after being a fifth-round selection in 2014, will solidify a position in flux the past two seasons. Mike Pouncey signed with the Chargers in 2018 and went to the Pro Bowl before injuries sidelined him five games into 2019. Pouncey was on injured reserve last season and announced his retirement last month.
General manager Tom Telesco and new head coach Brandon Staley still have many needs to address on the line. Right guard Trai Turner was released last week, while left guard Forrest Lamp and left tackle Sam Tevi are slated to be unrestricted free agents. Linsley will be reunited with right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who signed with the Chargers last year but was hampered by injuries.
Retaining Davis became a bigger priority after Casey Hayward Jr. was released last weekend. Davis, going into his fifth season, led the Chargers in interceptions last season with three, including one returned for a touchdown. He started 14 games and had a career-best 63 tackles.
Rams re-sign pass rusher Floyd after breakout year
LOS ANGELES — Pass rusher Leonard Floyd has agreed to a four-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Rams, slowing the team’s losses in free agency.
The Rams announced the deal Monday. ESPN reported the contract is worth $64 million for Floyd, who is coming off the best season of his five-year NFL career.
The Rams signed Floyd last April after the Chicago Bears released their former first-round pick amid disappointment with his declining sack totals. Floyd found his groove while playing alongside three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald on the NFL’s No. 1 defense.
The outside linebacker finished 10th in the league with 10½ sacks while racking up 55 tackles and 19 quarterback hits. He also excelled against the run while starting all 16 games.
Floyd was particularly sharp against NFC West champion Seattle, sacking Russell Wilson five times in the regular season and twice more in Los Angeles’ playoff victory over the Seahawks.
Floyd was among the top outside linebackers in the current free agent market after making $10 million with the Rams last season. Instead of letting an elite pass rusher walk — as the Rams did with Dante Fowler a year ago — they found room on their overstuffed payroll to keep a player who was clearly valued by his coaches and teammates.
The signing was the first good news of the free agent period for the Rams, whose flexibility is limited after consigning huge chunks of their cap room to dead money from the machinations needed to acquire players, including quarterback Matthew Stafford.
John Johnson, the Rams’ starting free safety and defensive signal-caller, left for the Cleveland Browns shortly after the opening of the free agent signing period. Los Angeles then lost starting linebacker Samson Ebukam to San Francisco. Cornerback Troy Hill and backup defensive lineman Morgan Fox also are free agents.
Floyd’s return provides continuity on the Rams’ defensive front alongside Donald and fellow starters Michael Brockers and Sebastian Joseph-Day. Los Angeles intends to keep a 3-4 defensive front as new coordinator Raheem Morris takes over for Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.
The Rams also are all but certain to retain cornerback Darious Williams after giving a first-round tender to the restricted free agent. Williams was a breakout star last season, leading Los Angeles with four interceptions and 14 passes defensed opposite All-Pro Jalen Ramsey.
