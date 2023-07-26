Chargers Training Camp Football

Associated Press

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill during the NFL football team’s camp on May 22 in Costa Mesa. Sources say Herbert and the Chargers agreed to a five-year $262.5 million extension.

 Jae C. Hong

Justin Herbert is set to become the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback by annual salary, agreeing to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday.

Herbert’s total value and $52.5 million average per season surpasses the $260 million, five-year extension ($52 million average) Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson signed three months ago. Herbert will get $218.7 million guaranteed, which is second to the fully guaranteed $230 million deal Deshaun Watson signed with Cleveland in 2022, a person close to the negotiations told The Associated Press.

