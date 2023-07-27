Pac-12 Media Day Football

Associated Press

Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day on Friday in Las Vegas. Colorado is planning to move to the Big 12 conference.

 

 Lucas Peltier

Big 12 presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Wednesday night to accept Colorado as a new member, clearing the way for the school to leave the Pac-12 and rejoin the conference, a person with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Big 12 was not making its expansion plans public with Colorado still needing to go through a formal process on its campus and officially apply for membership. ESPN first reported the vote.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.