Anthony Retires Basketball

Associated Press

Then-Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony looks up from the floor after getting called for a foul in an NBA Western Conference playoff series against the Spurs in 2007.

 

 David Zalubowski

Carmelo Anthony, the star forward who led Syracuse to an NCAA championship in his lone college season and went on to spend 19 years in the NBA, announced his retirement on Monday.

Anthony, who was not in the NBA this season, retires as the No. 9 scorer in league history.

