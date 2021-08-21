CALIFORNIA CITY — The Antelope Valley girls volleyball team defeated California City in five sets, 25-20, 23-25, 18-25, 25-15, 16-14, in the season opener for both squads on Thursday.
It’s a rebuilding year for the Ravens and coach Shane Moore, who said he graduated 13 athletes. There are two returners from the 2019 junior varsity team.
“For most of them it was their first volleyball match,” Moore said, adding a big plus was the crowd of students that filled the gym. “We had a A ton of students out and it was very high energy, glad to be back to school type of atmostphere.”
Loressa Rodarte received the ball well for the Ravens and recorded five kills and two aces, while Cecilia Foster picked up six kills and Lorina Rodarte added four kills and seven aces.
Moore was pleased with the way his team played and sees potential for the future.
“It’s a group of girls that has tremendous potential,” he said.
Cal City plays McFarland at home on Tuesday.
Paraclete 3, Eastside 1
LANCASTER — The Paraclete girls volleyball team overcame a one-set deficit, rallying to defeat Eastside 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15, on Thursday.
It was the first match for Eastside since longtime volleyball coach Francis Kaiolani Bosque passed away unexpectedly in March. Bosque’s husband and assistant coach Steve Miller took over the program and is the head coach this year.
It was the third match of the season for Paraclete, which is now 2-1 on the young season.
Paraclete plays Polytechnic (Pasadena) in a tournament today, while Eastside plays at Rosamond on Tuesday.
Lancaster 3, Desert Christian 0
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls volleyball team defeated Desert Christian on Thursday in straight sets at Desert Christian High School.
Lancaster won 25-14, 25-6, 25-18 in a nonleague match.
Desert Christian is 0-2 to start the season and will play Highland on Tuesday.
