EDWARDS AFB — The Antelope Valley girls volleyball team swept a nonleague match at Desert High School on Wednesday, 25-22, 25-17, 30-28.
The Antelopes improve to 6-8 overall.
“A hard-fought victory that could’ve gone either way,” AV coach Ed Campbell II said. “Desert has some talented players. Lucky for us this is our 14th match, compared to their third, so when we needed that person to step up, we were able to find them.”
Antelope Valley is off from Golden League play today, instead traveling to Mammoth for the Mammoth Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
The Antelopes will play Mammoth, Burroughs-Ridgecrest and Yosemite in pool play on Friday. The tournament will feature double-elimination on Saturday.
