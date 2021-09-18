Antelopes shut out Lions

LANCASTER — Every time AV High and Eastside get together there’s always fireworks.
It was no different on Friday night as both teams renewed their rivalry in the 14th Backyard Bowl, after not meeting in the COVID-shortened spring season earlier this year.
It was a game marred by turnovers, penalties and even some trash talk, but in the end the Antelopes earned their sixth consecutive victory over the Lions with a 15-0 win at Eastside High School.
With the victory, AV High holds an 8-6 overall advantage over Eastside. In the ’Lopes’ last five victories over the Lions, they have outscored them 190-0. Eastside’s last victory over AV High came in 2014, under then head coach Richard Lear, now at Highland, as it defeated the ’Lopes 21-7.
“Both defenses played lights out, I thought. Both were very solid,” AV High head coach Jermaine Lewis said. “They were aggressive. It was a beautifully ugly win. We haven’t won a game in a long time, so this was good. Hats off to coach (John) Quam and his staff. I think our kids are starting to buy in, but our final stage is we have to get the offense going.”
AV High’s (1-2, 1-0) defense allowed only 73 yards of total offense to the Lions with three forced turnovers. Eastside’s defense was just as stingy as it only allowed 113 yards of total offense with two forced turnovers.
“The defense played a heck of a game. It really balled out. It forced two turnovers. We just had a couple of missed assignments,” Quam said. “We didn’t have a good week of practice and it showed in the game. Now we just have to get ready for Highland, next week.”
Following a turnover by the Lions (2-2, 0-1), the ’Lopes got the ball on the Eastside 14-yard line. AV High quarterback scored the first points of the game with a 4-yard touchdown run, giving his team a 7-0 lead, following the extra point.
“It was a difficult game tonight, but we came out and played hard. I thought our defense really played well,” said AV High’s Montae Walker, who finished with 91 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown. “This game is all about heart. We just have to go out there and play football. We did the best we can tonight. Hopefully this will set the tone for us for the rest of league.”
As the game hit a stale mate following Mays’ touchdown, the ’Lopes extended their lead late in the fourth quarter. Following the second of Eastside’s muffed punts, AV High got the ball on the Lions’ 21-yard line.
A roughing the passer penalty, kept the drive alive and the ’Lopes took advantage as Walker scampered his way into the end zone from eight yards out to extend AV High’s lead and seal the victory.
“We could’ve worked harder out there. We need to play with more heart as a team,” Eastside’s Quinndon Allen said. “This is very disappointing because those guys are our rivals.”
Allen finished with 57 yards on 14 carries and had one big 48-yard run, which gave the Lions a good scoring opportunity, which they failed to convert.
Both teams were plagued by penalties as they combined for 36 penalties (21-Eastside, 15-AV High) and 296 yards (172-Eastside, 124-AV High).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.