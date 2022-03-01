Antelopes score 12 in fourth to defeat Ravens

LANCASTER — The California City baseball team lost to Antelope Valley 14-13 in five innings on Monday.
The Ravens (3-2) were leading 13-2 after three innings when coach Shane Moore decided to pull starting pitcher Blake Moore in favor of trying to develop more pitchers on the team.
But the Ravens allowed 12 runs in the fourth inning, where they also allowed eight walks.
“I managed (the game) to develop and give some kids the opportunity to pitch and throw strikes, because we need more than just two pitchers,” Shane Moore said, adding it didn’t work out. “It was a big learning experience for all of us, but it was a tough one to swallow for sure.”
Blake Moore pitched the first three innings and came back in to close out the fifth inning. He allowed two runs on one hit and four walks with nine strikeouts.
“He’s improving,” Shane Moore said. “He had some pretty good command today.”
Henry Ramsey went 2-for-2 for Cal City, while Jack Moore finished 2-for-4, Roy Galloway was 2-for-3 and Blake Moore hit a double.
The Ravens don’t play again until March 9 when they host Desert Christian.
The Antelopes (2-1) open Golden League play on March 9 at home against Littlerock.
