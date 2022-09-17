Antelopes pick up first win of season

LITTLEROCK — The Antelope Valley football team wasn’t pleased with its performance in the first half of the Golden League opener at Littlerock High on Friday night.
The Antelopes led by two touchdowns, while holding the Lobos scoreless, but AV also committed two turnovers and was flagged seven times.
Antelope Valley certainly played better in the second half, scoring four more touchdowns and forcing three Littlerock turnovers en route to a 40-0 league victory.
“I think we played pretty good,” Antelope Valley junior Dajon Doss said. “I think it was hard fought. We could have did better in the first half, but we came back and fought in the second half.
“I felt like we could have done way better in the first half. We came out a lot stronger in the second half. I’m proud of my team. It’s on to the next.”
The Antelopes (1-3, 1-0) got their first win of the season, after going winless in the preseason, while the Lobos fell to 1-3 and 0-1 in league.
“It’s a big confidence boost,” said Doss, a third-year varsity player. “We’ve got to keep fighting. Keep going and keep working hard at practice. We’re going to get the wins. They’re going to come.
“We’ve got a good squad. We’ve just got to show up and do good in the first half instead of the second.”
The Antelope Valley defense forced a turnover on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, as AV junior Bre McMillian recovered a fumble.
Littlerock returned the favor, as senior Xavier Ramos intercepted a pass on the Antelopes' third play.
AV senior Eric Burrell then intercepted a Lobo pass on Littlerock’s third play of the ensuing drive.
This time, the Antelopes were able to capitalize on the turnover.
AV junior Onnie Hawkins scored on a 35-yard run to give the Antelopes a 20-0 lead.
The miscues continued as Doss stripped the ball from a Littlerock ball carrier and returned the ball 41 yards for a touchdown.
“The second-half effort, not at all the way we played in the first half,” Antelope Valley coach Jermaine Lewis said. “We made a lot of mistakes. Shot ourselves in the foot. Drive-killing penalties. We had a couple of turnovers. We’re not going to win like that. Lucky we were able to overcome it, overcome those mistakes.
“In the second half, we came out and caused a couple of turnovers and got some momentum going. But we’ve got to play better.”
The Antelope Valley defense held Littlerock to negative 13 yards in the second half and recovered two fumbles to go with one interception.
Antelope Valley finished with 434 yards in total offense, while holding Littlerock to 33 yards.
“It was a good game,” Littlerock assistant coach Joe Flores said. “They came out fighting and we went into the half 14-0. We came out and just put it down on the carpet. Too many mistakes. Small mistakes and turnovers. AV took advantage of those in the second half.
“Right now I know we have the caliber to go off to the next level and keep playing football in November. We’ve just got to correct those small mistakes now and then, earn a right to play in November.”
Flores was filling in for head coach Joe Carnevali, who was attending the graduation of his son from bootcamp in the U.S. Navy in North Carolina.
Antelope Valley sophomore quarterback Ja’ere Alexander threw two touchdowns in the second half, a 5-yard score to junior Kiwan Sims Jr. late in the third quarter and a 27-yard TD by Doss on a shuffle pass early in the fourth.
Alexander completed 7-of-15 passes for 131 yards, with Doss catching two passes for 50 yards.
Hawkins led the Antelopes’ ground game with 121 yards on 13 carries.
AV finished with 303 yards rushing on a combined 37 carries by nine different players.
Littlerock was held to negative 27 yards rushing on 17 attempts, while starting quarterback Cohen Spruce completed 7-of-19 passes for 46 yards.
Antelope Valley scored one touchdown in both the first and second quarters to take a 14-0 halftime lead.
The Antelopes scored on their second possession of the game with Sims Jr. scoring on a 3-yard run to cap a nine-play, 64-yard drive.
AV turned the ball over on its third possession, with Littlerock junior Joseph Zamudio recovering a fumble.
Antelope Valley junior Cameron Babineaux intercepted a Littlerock pass on the Lobos’ second possession and the Antelopes capitalized on the turnover.
AV sophomore Gavin Houston scored on a 6-yard run to cap an eight-play, 54-yard drive early in the second quarter.
Littlerock senior Peter Zamudio intercepted an AV pass late in the second quarter.
The Lobos’ drive on the ensuing possession ended at midfield as time expired in the first half.
AV outgained Littlerock in total yards in the first half 211-46.
Antelope Valley will play Eastside next week.
“It’s going to be another little test to see where we’re at,” Lewis said.
Littlerock will play Highland next week.
“Take tonight and next week, we learn from it and grow from it and start to put stuff together,” Flores said.
Antelope Valley entered the game with a 10-game winning streak against Littlerock, shutting out the Lobos six times during that streak.
The Lobos last defeated the Antelopes in 2011, 22-19.
Littlerock won its season opener at Rosamond, 28-0.
Antelope Valley won the matchup last season, 57-0 at Antelope Valley High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.