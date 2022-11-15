Antelopes open tourney with win

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley boys basketball team opened its own tournament in dominating fashion on Monday night.
The Antelopes outscored Lancaster Baptist by 20 points in the opening quarter and cruised to a 68-19 victory on the opening day of the 7th Annual Hunter Dodge Classic at Antelope Valley High School.
It was also the opening day for winter sports, with both teams tipping off the season.
Antelope Valley has several returning players, while Lancaster Baptist was missing most of its would-be players as its football team has advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs.
“Better second half than the first half,” Antelope Valley coach Edward Campbell II said. “We had less sloppier play, I thought. Better balanced both quarters in the second half. I mean, we knew what we were playing, so we did the best we could to execute. Work on things going into the next round and the next part of the season.
“It’s the preseason, we have a lot of dust on us that we had to knock off. I was impressed. I saw good things out of some good kids. I saw some stuff I expected out of other kids. We return a lot of kids, but my main three players, they were all sophomores and juniors last year. They executed well and now it’s about finding the pieces of the puzzle that go with them.”
Senior Dewayne Wall and juniors Malachi Garvin and Kiwan Sims Jr. are the main three returning players for the Antelopes and accounted for 44 of AV’s points.
Wall scored 15 of his 17 points in the first quarter, as the Antelopes jumped out to a 6-0 lead and outscored the Eagles 23-3 in the opening quarter.
“I feel good. We just need to work on a lot more, as a team, because there’s still players we haven’t played with last year,” Wall said. “They’re bringing them in on varsity. We’re getting there. Need a little more work, but I feel good about how we played.”
Sims scored a game-high 21 points for Antelope Valley, including 16 in the first half.
Antelope Valley led 43-8 at halftime, outscoring Lancaster Baptist 20-5 in the second quarter.
Garvin scored all six of his points in the second quarter, as all but one Antelope Valley player scored.
Antelope Valley was outscored 9-8 in the third quarter.
Lancaster Baptist junior Ethan Hartonto led the Eagles with eight points and senior Ben Cone finished with six.
“We played hard. We’ve got a lot of work to do on execution,” Lancaster Baptist’s third-year coach Eric Lee said. “Considering the circumstances we played with, I’m pleased with the effort.
“This group has a combined 11 minutes of varsity basketball experience coming into tonight. They just quadrupled that probably tonight. They get their feet wet with exposure. Gives me more credence when we practice, I get on them for things I know they can’t get away with in games.”
Antelope Valley took a 40-point lead, 59-19, with five minutes and 10 seconds remaining, invoking a running clock.
The tournament runs through Thursday, with the championship game at 7 p.m. at Antelope Valley High.
“I feel like, this is our tournament. We ain’t losing at our house,” Wall said. “Not to sound cocky, but yeah.”
The tournament resumes today with five games, starting with Rosamond vs. Mojave at 3 p.m., Desert vs. Barstow at 6 p.m., Wasco vs. Highland of Bakersfield at 4:30 p.m., as well as two games in the consolation bracket, including California City at 7:30 p.m. and Lancaster Baptist at 6:30 p.m. in the AV small gymnasium.
Antelope Valley does not play until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, facing the winner of today’s Mojave/Rosamond game.
Rosamond 57, Cobalt 43
Senior Aaron Blake led the Roadrunners with 15 points, scoring eight in the second quarter as Rosamond jumped out to a 31-18 lead at halftime.
Rosamond junior Justin Williams scored 12 points, 10 in the first quarter, when the Roadrunners outscored Cobalt 16-9 to open the game.
Rosamond junior Andrew Arredondo added 10 points.
The Roadrunners held Cobalt to single digits in three quarters.
In the early game on Monday, Wasco defeated California City 60-44.
