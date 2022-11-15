 Skip to main content
High School Boys Basketball | AVHS 7th Annual Hunter Dodge Classic

Antelopes open tourney with win

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley boys basketball team opened its own tournament in dominating fashion on Monday night.

The Antelopes outscored Lancaster Baptist by 20 points in the opening quarter and cruised to a 68-19 victory on the opening day of the 7th Annual Hunter Dodge Classic at Antelope Valley High School.

