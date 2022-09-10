Antelopes go 1-2 in Mammoth pool play

MAMMOTH — The Antelope Valley girls volleyball team went 1-2 in pool play at the Mammoth Tournament on Friday in Mammoth.
The Antelopes (7-10) lost to Mammoth, 25-18, 25-4, and Burroughs (Ridgecrest), 25-14, 25-21, before defeating Yosemite’s junior varsity team, 25-20, 25-21.
