LANCASTER — It hasn’t been the auspicious start to the season that the Antelope Valley High football team had hoped for.
The ’Lopes lost their season opener 40-0 to Golden League killer Oak Hills on Aug. 20.
The following week AV High couldn’t play its second game of the season against Camarillo due to COVID-related issues.
Three turnovers, an abundance of penalties and six missing starters didn’t help when the ’Lopes faced visiting West Ranch.
The Wildcats scored on their opening possession with a nine-play drive and never looked back, handing AV High its second loss of the season with a 32-6 victory over the host ’Lopes Thursday night at Antelope Valley High School.
“They controlled the ball and the clock, and they made more plays than we did,” AV High head coach Jermaine Lewis said. “Our penalties and turnovers killed us. We just can’t do things like that. We’re a super young team and we played like a super young team.”
’Lopes quarterback Kymari Mays agreed.
“Every time we would take ten steps forward, we would just take ten steps back the senior said. “I thought we did a lot of good things out there, though. We know our strengths and weaknesses. We’ll get better and we’ll be ready for Eastside (in the league opener). This loss is very disappointing, but we have to take our losses the same way we take our wins. We just have to continue to do better as a team.”
AV High (0-2) trailed 13-0 late in the second quarter. Following an interception by Kobe Dozier, the ’Lopes were in business and in West Ranch territory. AV High drove the ball inside the 15-yard line, four plays later.
A costly penalty, however, moved the ball back past the 25-yard line. On the ensuing play, Mays was picked off by the Wildcats on the goal line giving West Ranch the ball with 2½ minutes remaining before halftime.
West Ranch (2-1) took complete advantage as it used a nine-play, 96-yard drive that was capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Ike Sibal, giving the Wildcats momentum and a 19-0 lead heading into halftime.
“That was a back breaker for us,” Lewis said of West Ranch’s late drive. “We know we have things to work on and we know we have things to clean up. We’re an 0-2 football team with a huge upside.”
The ’Lopes did receive a spark at running back from sophomore Montae Walker. The shifty, speedy running back rushed for 140 yards on 31 carries and scored AV High’s lone touchdown of the game, a 14-yarder, late in the fourth quarter.
“This was a difficult game tonight. We’re not on the same page right now and we all have to get on the same page,” said Walker. “We definitely had our ups and downs tonight, but these are things we can fix. We just have to continue to work hard as a team.”
In the third quarter, once again the ’Lopes had a successful drive, but it was stalled following another fumble inside the red zone to preserve West Ranch’s shutout in the quarter.
“Right now we have a bunch of individual talent and we’re not playing as a team,” Mays said. “But we’ll come together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.