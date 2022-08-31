Antelope Valley girls volleyball opens GL with win over Littlerock

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley High School girls volleyball team opened Golden League play with a 25-10, 25-15, 13-25, 25-23 victory over visiting Littlerock on Tuesday at AV High.
“The whole team just played tough,” AV coach Ed Campbell II said, adding he was proud his team fought back in the fourth set after losing the third. “As a team … this is probably the hardest functioning group of girls I’ve coached.”
The Antelopes (3-7, 1-0 GL) travel to Eastside, which was swept by Lancaster on Tuesday, on Thursday.
The Lobos (1-3, 0-1) play host to Highland on Thursday.
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City girls volleyball team swept Gorman Learning Charter-Antelope Valley 25-7, 25-13, 25-12 in a non-league match on Tuesday at Cal City High School.
All 12 of the Ravens’ players saw playing time. Cal City coach Shane Moore said there was still some fine tuning to do, especially on serving as the team missed 12 serves.
“Overall, I’m liking how we’re starting to progress,” he said.
Lorina Rodarte and Ceci Foster recorded six kills apiece for the Ravens (3-1), while Makayla Haggins picked up 12 assists and Jasmine Haggins added nine assists, six aces and three digs.
Cal City plays a non-league match today at Highland.
Desert Christian 3, Lancaster Baptist 1
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian girls volleyball team won its Heritage League opener 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 over visiting Lancaster Baptist on Tuesday at Desert Christian High School.
Desert Christian’s offense was funneled through the middle by setters Riley Wiser and Corynn Smith. Wiser, a senior, recorded 18 assists, while Smith, a freshman, added four assists.
Senior Kayla Van Weelden led the Knights (4-1, 1-0 HL) in kills with nine, while Audrey Weathers added six kills.
Desert Christian continues league play at Faith Baptist on Thursday.
Lancaster Baptist (2-2, 0-1) plays at Vasquez in a league match on Thursday.
— Palmdale at Quartz Hill, ppd. (lockdown at QHHS)
— Lancaster 3, Eastside 0
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College men’s soccer team used two goals from Jaret Rojas to defeat visiting Chaffey 2-1 on Tuesday at Brent Carder Marauder Stadium.
Both of Rojas’ goals came in the 10th minute, on assists from Guilherme Valenca and Makuochukwu Ene, and the Marauders (2-0) held on from there.
Chaffey (0-2) scored almost immediately when play resumed in the second half to cut AVC’s lead to 2-1.
AVC goalkeeper Bryan Rios Martinez preserved the win, saving 6-of-7 shots on goal, including four saves in the second half.
The Marauders outshot Chaffey 16-9.
AVC plays again next Tuesday at Compton.
Hope International 4, UAV 1
LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley men’s soccer team lost to Hope International 4-1 on Tuesday at the Lancaster National Soccer Center.
The game was tied at 1 before the Royals (3-0) ran away with three goals in the second half.
Edwardo De Los Santos scored the lone goal for the Pioneers (0-2-1) on a rebound to tie the match at 1 in the 33rd minute.
Hope International got on the board first in the 23rd minute.
UAV goalkeeper Joshua Rojo had six saves.
The Pioneers had 11 shots, but just two were on goal.
UAV travels to William Jessup University on Friday.
COSTA MESA — The University of Antelope Valley women’s soccer team lost 2-0 to host Vanguard in its season opener on Tuesday.
The Pioneers had just three shots — none on goal. Dulce Avalos recorded two shots and Jackie Felix had the other.
UAV goalkeeper Jessica Gravieson recorded eight saves — seven in a scoreless first half.
Vanguard (2-1-1) scored both of its goals in the second half.
Payton Siurek put the Lions on the board in the 64th minute with an assist from Rachel Penick.
In the 75th minute, Madelyn Diaz headed in a cross from Kennedy Cypher to put Vanguard up 2-0.
UAV plays at The Master’s University on Saturday morning.
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s soccer team lost to visiting Chaffey 2-0 on Tuesday at Brent Carder Marauder Stadium.
Katie Crees recorded nine saves for the Marauders (1-1).
Chaffey (2-0) scored in the 35th minute and just 56 seconds into the second half.
The Panthers outshot the Marauders 19-3 with 11 shots on goal to none.
AVC plays at LA Pierce on Friday.
