 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School and College Sports Roundup

Antelope Valley girls volleyball opens GL with win over Littlerock

  • 0

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley High School girls volleyball team opened Golden League play with a 25-10, 25-15, 13-25, 25-23 victory over visiting Littlerock on Tuesday at AV High.

“The whole team just played tough,” AV coach Ed Campbell II said, adding he was proud his team fought back in the fourth set after losing the third. “As a team … this is probably the hardest functioning group of girls I’ve coached.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.