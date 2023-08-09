ANAHEIM — Brandon Drury had three hits, Lucas Giolito picked up his first win in an Angels’ uniform and Los Angeles snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 7-5 over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

“We played well,” said Angels manager Phil Nevin, who let out a giant exhale of relief before beginning his postgame remarks. “Gio pitched a heck of a game. Third inning he got a little sideways with some of the secondary stuff but dialed it back in. To get through six was outstanding. We got some big hits.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.