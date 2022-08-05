Athletics Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics, his second homer of the game, during the seventh inning, Thursday, in Anaheim. The Angels tied an MLB record with seven solo home runs, but lost 8-7 to the Athletics.

ANAHEIM — In a season that has turned into a titanic struggle for the Los Angeles Angels, they suffered another pain-staking defeat Thursday.

The Halos tied a major league record with seven solo home runs, including two by Shohei Ohtani, but still lost to the Oakland Athletics 8-7 in a crazy matinee affair at Angel Stadium.

