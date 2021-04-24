HOUSTON — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was scratched from the lineup on Friday night after being hit by a pitch on the left elbow a night before.
Manager Joe Maddon said he expects Trout to return for Saturday’s game at Houston.
The team said the three-time AL MVP had a bruised left elbow after being plunked in the fourth inning on Thursday night by Cristian Javier of the Astros. Trout exited in the bottom of the fifth.
Scott Schebler started in center field in place of Trout in the updated lineup.
“Just some soreness,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian said. “It’s so early in the season and there’s such a long way to go. One thing about Mike is he loves to play. It takes a lot to get him out of the lineup.”
“But just with where we’re at today and the amount of soreness he had, we thought it was best for him to take the day,” Minasian said.
Trout is off to a great start this season, leading the American League with a .393 average and six home runs.
Rookie Zach McKinstry goes on Dodgers’ growing injured list
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed promising rookie Zach McKinstry on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique muscle.
The major league-leading Dodgers made the move Friday, adding a fifth player to their IL. Los Angeles recalled outfielder DJ Peters from its alternate training site to make his major league debut.
McKinstry is batting .296 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 17 games while playing second base, third base, right field and left field for the Dodgers. The former 33rd-round draft pick made the opening day roster for the first time in his career as a utilityman in the role previously filled by the departed Enrique Hernandez, but McKinstry quickly played his way into starts at three positions.
McKinstry joins star outfielder Cody Bellinger, second baseman Gavin Lux and pitchers Tony Gonsolin and Joe Kelly on Los Angeles’ IL. The Dodgers also were without outfielder Chris Taylor, who has lower back stiffness, for the second straight game Friday night against the San Diego Padres.
Peters was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft. The native of nearby Glendora, California, had 23 homers and 81 RBIs in 2019 between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.
