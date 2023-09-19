Angels Ohtani Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani sits in the dugout before a game against the Athletics on Sept. 3 in Oakland. Ohtani will miss the rest of the season because of an oblique injury, the team announced Saturday.

 Jeff Chiu

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani will have surgery soon on the ligament tear in his pitching elbow after the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star was ruled out for the rest of the season Saturday due to an oblique injury.

Ohtani and the Angels, out of playoff contention, decided to wrap up his season after an MRI exam showed persistent irritation in his oblique muscles, general manager Perry Minasian said. The injury was likely to prevent Ohtani, who had already missed 11 consecutive games, from hitting effectively in the season’s final two weeks.

