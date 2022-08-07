Angels Mariners Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jaime Barria, second from left, is pulled from the mound during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday in Seattle.

 

 Caean Couto

SEATTLE — Reid Detmers pitched seven smooth innings, Mickey Moniak hit his second home run in three days before getting injured, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Saturday night to split their doubleheader.

David Fletcher homered and drove in three runs for the Angels, who dropped the opener 2-1 as Ty France hit a two-run homer and George Kirby struck out eight over six innings for Seattle.

