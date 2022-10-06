Angels Athletics Baseball

Associated Press

Angels manager Phil Nevin talks to reporters in the dugout before Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland. Nevin will remain the manager for the 2023 season.

OAKLAND — The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season.

The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight year. Nevin was promoted from third-base coach when Joe Maddon was fired in June with the Angels mired in what became a club-record 14-game losing streak.

