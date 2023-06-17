Angels Royals Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval throws during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals on Friday in Kansas City, Mo. The Angels won 3-0.

 

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brandon Drury drove in two runs, Patrick Sandoval threw seven innings and the Los Angeles Angels handed Kansas City its 10th straight loss, beating the Royals 3-0 on Friday night.

Kansas City, a big league-worst 18-51, is on its longest losing streak since dropping 11 games in a row from May 2-13, 2021. The Royals were held to four hits or fewer for the 15th time and shut out for the ninth.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.