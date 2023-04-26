Athletics Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Mike Trout (6) celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a triple hit by Brandon Drury during the first inning of a game in Anaheim on Tuesday. Anthony Rendon also scored.

 

 Ashley Landis

ANAHEIM — Brandon Drury had a two-run triple, and the Los Angeles Angels used a four-run first inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Mike Trout went 2-for-4 with a double, Shohei Ohtani had two stolen bases, and the Angels have alternated wins and losses over their past five games.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.