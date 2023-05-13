Angels Guardians Baseball

Associated Press

Angels center fielder Mike Trout (right) and shortstop Zach Neto celebrate after the Angels defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 on Friday in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — The five-year Cleveland curse is finally over for the Angels.

Mike Trout’s leadoff double triggered a two-run rally in the ninth inning against All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase and Los Angeles held on for a 5-4 victory Friday night to end a 10-game losing streak at Progressive Field.

