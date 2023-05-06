CORRECTION Rangers Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels’ Zach Neto (center) celebrates as he scores to win the game after a wild pitch by the Texas Rangers as Anthony Rendon (left) runs to first and Hunter Renfroe (12) also celebrates during the 10th inning on Friday in Anaheim. The Angels rallied from a 4-1 deficit to win 5-4 in 10 innings.

ANAHEIM — After not having a late comeback in their first 30 games, the Los Angeles Angels have two in the past three days.

Zach Neto scored on Josh Sborz’s wild pitch in the 10th inning, and the Angels rallied from a four-run deficit to top the Texas Rangers 5-4 on Friday night for their fifth straight win.

