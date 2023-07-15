Diamondbacks Angels Baseball

The Angels' Anthony Rendon pours water over his head prior to a game on July 2 in Anaheim. Rendon, Jo Adell and right-hander Sam Bachman were all placed on the injure list on Friday.

 

ANAHEIM — The slumping Los Angeles Angels placed third baseman Anthony Rendon, outfielder Jo Adell and rookie right-hander Sam Bachman on the injured list Friday before their first game back from the All-Star break.

Los Angeles reinstated shortstop Zach Neto and left-handed reliever Matt Moore from the injured list and selected the contract of infielder Trey Cabbage ahead of his major league debut. The Angels also recalled infielder Michael Stefanic and outrighted infielder David Fletcher to Triple-A Salt Lake.

