Angels owner Arte Moreno (right) talks with Angels manager Joe Maddon prior to a game on April 26 in Anaheim. Moreno says he is exploring the possibility of selling the franchise.

ANAHEIM — Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno said Tuesday he is exploring the possibility of selling the franchise, a move that surprised superstar slugger Mike Trout and was welcomed by Hall of Famer Rod Carew.

Moreno purchased the team for $184 million in 2003, a year after it won its first World Series championship. The club was then known as the Anaheim Angels, a name that Moreno changed in a move that drew ire in the Orange County city.

