APTOPIX Angels Tigers Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani celebrates his home run against the Detroit Tigers by wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet in the dugout in the second game of a doubleheader, Thursday, in Detroit.

 

 Paul Sancya

DETROIT — Shohei Ohtani looked his manager in the eye and in just a few words, left no doubt of his intentions.

“I’ll finish it,” Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin recalled Ohtani telling him after the eighth inning of what became his first complete game in Major League Baseball. “He wanted it. I could see it, too.”

