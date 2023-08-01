Angels Braves Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Luis Rengifo (2) wears a samurai warrior’s helmet as he celebrates after hitting a leadoff home run in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, in Atlanta. The Angels won 4-1.

 

 John Bazemore

ATLANTA — Luis Rengifo, Randal Grichuk and Chad Wallach hit solo homers off Charlie Morton, Chase Silseth won his second straight start and the Los Angeles Angels cooled off the major league-leading Atlanta Braves with a 4-1 victory on Monday night.

Matt Olson’s NL-best 36th homer and major league-leading 89th RBI made it 2-1 in the fifth, helping the Braves join the 2019 Minnesota Twins as the only teams with 200 long balls before August. Atlanta began the game with 31 more homers than the Los Angeles Dodgers, the No. 2 team.

