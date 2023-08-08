Giants Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) scores off of a single hit by C.J. Cron during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants on Monday in Anaheim.

ANAHEIM — Patrick Bailey put the Giants ahead with a two-run double when Randal Grichuk misplayed his drive to left, keying San Francisco’s six-run rally in the ninth inning of an 8-3 victory that sent the Los Angeles Angels to their season-worst seventh consecutive loss Monday night.

Mark Mathias added a two-run single in his Giants debut off All-Star closer Carlos Estévez (5-3), who spectacularly blew his second consecutive save opportunity after converting his first 23 chances this season.

