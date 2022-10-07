Angels Athletics Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Jo Adell (7) places a cowboy hat on Mike Trout (27), who hit a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning on Wednesday in Oakland.

ANAHEIM — The Los Angeles Angels are going straight from another disappointing regular season into another incredibly uncertain offseason, only for a different reason than usual this time.

Owner Arte Moreno put a “For Sale” sign on his franchise six weeks ago, saying he is strongly thinking about giving up after nearly two decades of mostly underwhelming stewardship. Until Moreno decides whether to move on, nobody who works for the Angels knows exactly what’s looming in the team’s future, which hasn’t felt bright for years despite having stars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

