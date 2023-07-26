Angels Tigers Baseball

Associated Press

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, in Detroit. The Angels won 7-6 in 10 innings.

 

 Carlos Osorio

DETROIT — Mickey Moniak made up for flailing on a fly ball that would have sealed a victory in the ninth inning with the winning hit for the Los Angeles Angels.

Moniak hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the 10th inning, Shohei Ohtani had two walks and two runs and Los Angeles beat the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday night after blowing a four-run lead in the ninth.

