Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by Mike Trout (27) after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Red Sox on Wednesday in Anaheim.

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered in the same game for the 26th time, leading the Los Angeles Angels to their fourth straight win and a sweep of the Boston Red Sox with a 7-3 victory Wednesday night.

“It’s pretty cool when we go deep twice,” Trout said. “Good things happen. ... (The Red Sox) beat us three out of four when we played them out there (in Boston), so it’s good to get a little sweep.”

