Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Nolan Schanuel (18) after hitting a grand slam during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, in Anaheim.

 

ANAHEIM — Despite the Angels turning their first triple play in 26 years and Shohei Ohtani hitting his second grand slam in the majors, Los Angeles still found a way to lose.

Harold Ramírez had three hits and Josh Lowe drove in three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for a 9-6 victory over the Angels in 10 innings Friday night.

