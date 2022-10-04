Angels Athletics Baseball

Associated Press

Athletics pinch hitter Tony Kemp (top) is mobbed by his teammates after driving in the winning run against the Angels in the 10th inning, Monday, in Oakland. The A’s defeated the Angels 5-4.

OAKLAND — Pinch hitter Tony Kemp had an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning, capping a spirited comeback that sent the Oakland Athletics to a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Cristian Bride’s sacrifice bunt leading off the inning against Angels reliever Zack Weiss (0-1) advanced automatic runner Jonah Bride to third, and Kemp punched a single through the right side of the infield to drive in the winning run.

