Tigers Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by Mike Trout (27) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim on Wednesday. The Angels lost 5-4 to the Tigers.

 Ashley Landis

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered in the same game for the eighth time this season, but rookies Kerry Carpenter and Ryan Kreidler hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to send the Detroit Tigers to a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Kreidler hit his first career homer off José Quijada (0-4) four pitches after Carpenter tied it with a homer down the left field line into the shortest porch at Angel Stadium.

