APTOPIX Tigers Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Magneuris Sierra (center) celebrates with Matt Duffy (5), Chad Wallach (second from left) and Luis Rengifo (2) after hitting bunt single to score Andrew Velazquez for a walkoff win against the Detroit Tigers in the 10th inning, Tuesday, in Anaheim. The Angels won 5-4.

ANAHEIM — Andrew Velazquez scored on Magneuris Sierra’s bunt single in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Angels secured their first winning homestand since early May with a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Taylor Ward scored the tying run moments earlier on a throwing error to the plate by shortstop Javier Baez, who had singled home Kody Clemens with the Tigers’ go-ahead run in the top of the 10th.

