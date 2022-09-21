Angels Rangers Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Luis Rengifo (left)hands Matt Duffy (right) a cowboy hat that has team stickers placed on it after Duffy hit a two-run home run in the second inning against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Taylor Ward hit a tiebreaking RBI double during Los Angeles’ three-run sixth inning that ended with a triple play and Matt Duffy had a two-run home run among three hits as the Angels beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Ward doubled into the left-field corner to score Shohei Ohtani from first base off Dennis Santana (3-8), the first of three Texas relievers. Mike Ford and Jo Adell added RBI singles off John King.

