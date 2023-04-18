Angels Red Sox Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Hunter Renfroe (12) celebrates his three-run home run as Brett Phillips (8) places the home run Samurai hat on his head in the first inning against the Red Sox, Monday, in Boston.

BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run, first-inning homer and Los Angeles held off the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Monday in the annual Patriots’ Day game that had Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s pitching start shortened by a long rain delay.

Renfroe drove in four runs, helping the Angels avoid a four-game series sweep.

