White Sox Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Mike Moustakas (8) is the first out of a double play as White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) throws out the Angels’ Matt Thaiss at first in the seventh inning on Monday in Anaheim.

 

 Ashley Landis

DENVER — The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran infielder Mike Moustakas from Colorado moments after their 25-1 victory over the Rockies on Saturday night.

The Rockies got minor league right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc, who was 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts at Class A Tri-City this season.

