Astros Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim on Wednesday. Mike Trout also scored.

 Ashley Landis

ANAHEIM — Cristian Javier struck out 11 over six strong innings of three-hit ball, and the Houston Astros overcame Shohei Ohtani’s two-run homer in the ninth inning for a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Ohtani made things interesting with a two-run shot off Houston closer Ryan Pressly in the ninth, golfing a curveball below the zone into the right-field stands for his eighth homer following Mike Trout’s leadoff single.

