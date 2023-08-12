WWCup Japan Sweden Soccer

Associated Press

Sweden’s Magdalena Eriksson celebrates after defeating Japan 2-1 in a Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

 

 Abbie Parr

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Sweden first knocked off the United States and then bounced Japan to snag a spot in the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup.

The Swedes, the World Cup runners-up in 2003 and three-time third-place finishers, eliminated previously unbeaten Japan 2-1 in Friday’s quarterfinal. With Japan out of the tournament, this year’s World Cup will crown a first-time winner.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.