Angel City FC

WILL NAVARRO/Angel City FC

Angel City FC players celebrate a goal against the Orlando Pride on Sunday in Orlando. Angel City FC won 2-1.

 Will Navarro

Katie Johnson’s goal on the final play of the match gave Angel City a 2-1 victory against the Orlando Pride in the lone National Women’s Soccer League match on Sunday.

Claire Emslie converted on a penalty for Angel City (1-1-0) in the first half at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium after Alyssa Thompson, selected first in the 2023 NWSL draft, was taken down on a breakaway in the box. Emslie sent Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse diving in the other direction and slotted her penalty to the right corner.

