Katie Johnson’s goal on the final play of the match gave Angel City a 2-1 victory against the Orlando Pride in the lone National Women’s Soccer League match on Sunday.
Claire Emslie converted on a penalty for Angel City (1-1-0) in the first half at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium after Alyssa Thompson, selected first in the 2023 NWSL draft, was taken down on a breakaway in the box. Emslie sent Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse diving in the other direction and slotted her penalty to the right corner.
Rookie Messiah Bright scored her first NWSL goal in the 51st minute for Orlando (0-2-0), dribbling between two Angel City defenders before sliding it to the left corner to tie the game.
Emslie got a second chance from the penalty spot in the 89th minute when a handball was called in the box, but Moorhouse came up with a big save. Angel City nearly won another penalty, but it was called off due to an offside violation in the build-up.
On the final play of the match, substitute Johnson headed in Emslie’s corner kick, giving Angel City the win. It was the latest game-winning goal in a regular-season NWSL match.
LAFC, Colorado play to scoreless draw
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — John McCarthy finished with four saves for Los Angeles FC and William Yarbrough saved two shots for the Colorado Rapids as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.
It was just the second time in nine all-time meetings where the home team wasn’t victorious. The only road win in the series was a 3-0 victory by LAFC in 2018.
LAFC (3-0-2) has gone unbeaten through five matches in four of the last five seasons.
Colorado (0-3-3) entered play with three straight home wins in the series. The Rapids have scored just two goals through six matches, their lowest total in club history.
The Rapids outshot LAFC 14-11 with a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.
LAFC returns home to host Austin on Saturday. Colorado travels to play Sporting KC on Saturday.
Morris, Chú lead Sounders to victory over Galaxy
CARSON — Jordan Morris scored his league-leading eighth goal of the season, Léo Chú added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders held off the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 on Saturday night.
Morris found the net — with assists from Chú and Nicolás Lodeiro — in the 21st minute to put the Sounders (4-1-1) on top. Chú took a pass from Lodeiro and scored in the 35th minute to give Seattle a 2-0 lead at halftime.
The Galaxy (0-2-3) got on the scoreboard in the 63rd minute when Jalen Neal, a 19-year-old defender, scored unassisted for his first career goal.
The Galaxy outshot Seattle 28-9 with an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Stefan Frei finished with seven saves for the Sounders. Jonathan Klinsmann saved one shot for LA.
Seattle is 6-0-4 in its last 10 matches with LA and becomes the first team to go unbeaten in 10 straight against the Galaxy. The Sounders have back-to-back victories on the road after snapping a 10-match winless streak at Sporting KC last week.
LA came into the match with a 4-0-4 record in its last eight at home.
Morris, who became the third player in league history to score four goals on the road, has scored eight times through six matches. The Galaxy’s Landon Donovan had a record eight goals through five matches in 2007.
Seattle returns home to host St. Louis City on Saturday. The Galaxy travel to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.
